Porn Legend Lisa Ann Says She Beat Up A Guy At A Strip Club In Madison, Wisconsin

Porn legend Lisa Ann recently told an absurd story about an incident at a strip club.

In an interview on the "Out & About" podcast, the porn icon talked about an intense altercation at a strip club in Madison back in 2014.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lisa Ann (@thereallisaann)

Lisa explained a young man started ruining her stuff after insulting her. How did she react? She jumped on him while completely naked outside of her boots and started swinging.

To make matters worse, she went to crush a bottle on him before a bouncer stopped her. You can listen to her explain the full situation below. It stars around the 33:00 mark.

Everything about this story is absolutely nuts. For those of you who don't know, Lisa Ann is one of the most famous porn starts to ever live.

In fact, she might be the most famous porn star to ever live.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Out & About (@outandabout)

Now, imagine some of her stature hopping off a strip club stage to beat the living hell out of a guy in Madison, Wisconsin.

The optics alone are absolutely nuts.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lisa Ann (@thereallisaann)

I’m by no means a strip club expert, but I’m pretty sure messing with a stripper is a bad idea. Bouncers exist to protect them and if an altercation happens, you’re probably going to get destroyed.

That’s exactly what happened in 2014 at a strip club in Madison with Lisa Ann.