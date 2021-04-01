‘Pray For The Two Of Them’: Bishop Who Presided Over Meghan Markle And Prince Harry Wedding Reacts To Tell-All Interview

The bishop who presided over Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s wedding weighed in on the couple’s tell-all interview and suggested people should “pray for the two of them.”

“Where I finally landed was, I said to somebody, remember, everybody involved in this, they’re all people,” Most Rev. Michael Curry shared during his appearance on the “Today” show in a piece published by the outlet on Thursday.

"And you know what, we need to cut everybody some slack as they say on the streets and give them a break," he added.

"And you know what, I invite everybody to pray for the two of them, pray for their family, pray for the U.K., pray for us all that we find a way to deal with past harms, to heal, to forgive, to reconcile," the American bishop continued.

The bishop, who’s the first African American to serve as presiding bishop of the Episcopal Church, previously admitted he was “surprised by all the attention” he got after the royal wedding, the outlet noted.

"I really didn't expect that," he added. "But what I've been more surprised by has been that what resonated was the message of love. It wasn't me. I mean, I delivered it. But it was actually the message of love."

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey dealt with, among other things, accusations of racism and thoughts of suicide.

During the former “Suits” actress’s primetime interview the royal also cleared up a story that had been in the press and shared that it was Kate Middleton who made Markle “cry” before Meghan and Prince Harry tied the knot in 2018 and not the other way around.