Thieves Steal 15 Luxury Cars Worth $1 Million From Chicago Dealership

Thieves stole 15 luxury vehicles from a car dealership in Chicago, costing the business roughly $1 million, numerous sources reported.

Police said the thieves stole the vehicles Sunday from a dealership in Warrenville that Fox 32 identified as Ultimo Motors West.

The thieves stole six BMWs, three Porsches, two Mercedes, an Audi, Bentley, Jaguar and a Land Rover, police said, according to Fox 32. (RELATED: Car Salesman Thrown From Hood Of Car After Suspect Fled In Stolen Vehicle, Video Shows)

The cost of the car thefts and the damage the thieves caused to otter cars in the building was an estimated $1 million, the Chicago Sun-Times reported.

Police reportedly said they recovered four of the cars. Two were found in Chicago, one was found in Hazel Crest and the last one was found in Harvey. Both lone vehicles were found in locations roughly 40 miles from the dealership, respectively.

Warrenville Police said they were investigating the care alongside the Chicago Police Department, according to the Sun-Times.

In 2020, the city of Chicago experienced a surge of gun-related violence, with nearly 300 more murders in the city compared to 2019, according to Chicago Police Department crime statistics. There were also nearly 1,000 more incidents of motor vehicle theft in 2020 than in 2019, data shows.