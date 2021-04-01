Thursday Is Opening Day For Major League Baseball

Opening day has arrived for the MLB.

Thursday marks the start of the 2021 Major League Baseball season, and the fact that we're here today is a win for America.

We’ve all been through a hell of a time since March 2020 as we’ve continued to battle the coronavirus pandemic.

Now, it’s the start of April 2020, and baseball is back. If that’s not a win for America, then I don’t know what is.

‘Twas the night before Opening Day… pic.twitter.com/97eWptdZ6q — New York Yankees (@Yankees) March 31, 2021

America needs sports. Sports play a huge role in our culture. They give us something to unite around. They give us something to cheer about. They give us something to look forward to.

That’s why I fought so hard to save college football when the cowards in the media and in university leadership tried to cancel the games.

I’ve spent the past 188 days fighting to save Big 10 football. Today, we accomplished the mission. Much like the Osama Bin Laden raid or D-Day, you never know when your number will be called to serve. All you hope for is to execute your job and the mission. We did just that. — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) September 16, 2020

Well, sports are fully rolling in America, and I’m happy as all hell to be here with each and every single one of you.

I’m not even a big baseball guy. In fact, I hate watching baseball on TV. I love going to the park for a few beers, but I hate watching it on TV.

Yet, I’m still pumped because opening day is a sign that we’re returning back to normal.

Set your alarms! All the action begins at 1pm ET tomorrow. #OpeningDay pic.twitter.com/HMWeGuVLzb — MLB (@MLB) April 1, 2021

So, grab a few beers and enjoy the day. We’ve earned the right to celebrate after all the hard work of the past year.