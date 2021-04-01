Editorial

Thursday Is Opening Day For Major League Baseball

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - OCTOBER 27: Mookie Betts #50 of the Los Angeles Dodgers celebrates after hitting a solo home run against the Tampa Bay Rays during the eighth inning in Game Six of the 2020 MLB World Series at Globe Life Field on October 27, 2020 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

(Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
Font Size:

Opening day has arrived for the MLB.

Thursday marks the start of the 2021 Major League Baseball season, and the fact that we’re here today is a win for America. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

We’ve all been through a hell of a time since March 2020 as we’ve continued to battle the coronavirus pandemic.

Now, it’s the start of April 2020, and baseball is back. If that’s not a win for America, then I don’t know what is.

America needs sports. Sports play a huge role in our culture. They give us something to unite around. They give us something to cheer about. They give us something to look forward to.

That’s why I fought so hard to save college football when the cowards in the media and in university leadership tried to cancel the games.

Well, sports are fully rolling in America, and I’m happy as all hell to be here with each and every single one of you.

I’m not even a big baseball guy. In fact, I hate watching baseball on TV. I love going to the park for a few beers, but I hate watching it on TV.

Yet, I’m still pumped because opening day is a sign that we’re returning back to normal.

So, grab a few beers and enjoy the day. We’ve earned the right to celebrate after all the hard work of the past year.