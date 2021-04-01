Watch The Trailer For Netflix’s Upcoming Movie ‘Things Heard & Seen’

Netflix’s new movie “Things Heard & Seen” looks chilling.

The plot of the film, according to Netflix’s PR site, is, “A Manhattan couple moves to a historic hamlet in the Hudson Valley and come to discover that their marriage has a sinister darkness, one that rivals their new home’s history. Based on the acclaimed novel by Elizabeth Brundage.” (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)

Judging from the trailer, the film is going to be incredibly dark and sinister. Give it a watch below.

While I’m not huge into horror films, “Things Heard & Seen” looks right up my aisle. It seems like it’s more of a psychological thriller that deals with the paranormal.

Yeah, you can go ahead and sign me up immediately for this one.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amanda Seyfried???? (@mingey)

Plus, Amanda Seyfried is a very strong acting talent. While I haven’t seen a ton of her stuff, I’ve seen enough of it to know she can carry a movie.

There are way too many positives surrounding “Things Heard & Seen” for it to be bad. We also all know Netflix always swings for the fences.

“Stranger Things” and “Ozark” are great examples of that fact.

You can catch “Things Unheard & Seen” starting April 29 on Netflix!