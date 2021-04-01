REPORT: Father High On Acid Stepped On 1-Month-Old Daughter’s Head, Bit Her, Police Say

A Phoenix father allegedly confessed to police on Tuesday that he stepped on his one one-month-old daughters’ head before biting her while high on acid, according to reports.

Triston Dishon Sanders, 20, was arrested on three counts of felony child abuse on Tuesday, AZ Family reported. Sanders reportedly placed his daughter on a dining room table unattended before the baby rolled off the table and fell roughly five feet to the floor.

Sanders then allegedly stepped on the baby’s head before biting her in the stomach, AZ Family reported. Sanders told detectives he was high on acid at the time of the incident, according to the report. (RELATED: Chicago Police, Courts And Protective Services Ignored Warnings Before Death Of 2-Year-Old Child)

The child was taken to Thunderbird Banner Hospital where a CT scan shows a fractured skull and a brain hemorrhage, according to the report. The child also had a bite mark on her stomach and broken blood vessels in her left eye, according to the report.

Police were alerted to the incident from an unidentified third party, according to Fox 11.

Sanders was booked in jail with a $10,000 bond and is scheduled for a court hearing April 8, according to the report.

The Daily Caller has reached out to the Phoenix Police Department but did not receive a response at the time of publication.