7 Emergency Meal Supply Kits Customers Can’t Get Enough Of

Since disaster can happen in the blink of an eye without warning, it’s wise to always be prepared. Being prepared is beyond just having a few extra meals and water bottles. If you were to lose access to clean drinking water and food right now, most Americans wouldn’t have supplies to last them more than a few days. While this is a scary thought, it’s the harsh reality we face. It doesn’t have to be, though! There are all kinds of emergency meal kits on the market. That’s why we’ve sifted through many of them to hand-select some of the best products in their class. Check them out below:

With a shelf life of up to 30 years, this food supply kit comes with 92 servings and 11 different food varieties. This four-gallon bucket is easy to store in any closet, basement, RV, camper, you name it. And if disaster should strike, you’ll be very happy you have food you can prepare in minutes.

Get it here for just $59.98!

While having access to edible food is an absolute essential in dire situations, clean water is even more important. This device will help you store up to 100 gallons of fresh water. To use this product effectively, all you have to do is lay out the liner in your tub and attach the socket to the head of your faucet. The bag will fill up with water and just like that you’ll have gallons upon gallon of fresh drinking water.

Get it here for only $34.95!

Designed as a “just in case” food supplement, these tablets contain 100% of essential 15 vitamins and minerals we need on a daily basis. Each serving size is 12 tablets at 20 calories each. Taste wonderful flavors of strawberry, vanilla, caramel, and chocolate.

Get it here for only $28.95.

Each bar is fortified with 3,600 calories and flavored like cinnamon or coconut. These bars are USA Coast Guard approved and they’re made in the USA. Did I mention they have a 5-year shelf life?

Get it here for just $9.95.

This Augason Farms bundle pack includes all of the benefits of the first product we listed (as it is the same variety bucket), but it comes with the highly-regarded LifeStraw water filter. If you’ve never heard of a LifeStraw, it literally lets you drink water from any water source you have access to including ponds, lakes, muddy puddles, rivers, streams, etc.

Get it here for only $77.45!

This product has a shelf life of up to 10 years and comes with 44 servings of banana chips. Why banana chips, you may ask? Bananas are a great source of protein that will help keep you fuller longer in emergency situations. Plus, they are super tasty!

Get it here for only $23.03. But hurry, this product sells quickly!

While not a food item, these emergency cooking fuel tins are nonetheless important. With a shelf life of up to 20 years, these fuel cans will heat up any of your ready-to-eat emergency meals within minutes. While you certainly eat any of the meals above without heating them up, it may not be a pleasant experience. These fuel cans are odorless, smokeless, and burn cleanly. Add them to your survival stash, you won’t’ regret it.

Get it here for only $34.99!

