Andrew Yang Hospitalized After Experiencing Abdominal Pain, Campaign Says

Andrew Yang, former Democratic presidential candidate and current New York City mayoral candidate, was reportedly hospitalized Friday with a kidney stone.

“After experiencing abdominal pain this morning, Andrew Yang visited an emergency room where he was diagnosed with what appears to be a kidney stone,” according to a campaign statement reported by NBC News. (RELATED: Poll Shows Yang With A Double-Digit Lead In NYC Mayor’s Race)

New York City mayoral candidate Andrew Yang is in the hospital Friday with an apparent kidney stone. https://t.co/vjbVCSKToU — ABC News Politics (@ABCPolitics) April 2, 2021

Yang rose to national prominence while campaigning for president during the 2020 Democrat primaries, advocating for a universal basic income program for Americans that paid $1000 a month. Many of his supporters became known as the “Yang Gang.”

All of Yang’s public events that were scheduled for Friday have been canceled, according to Fox News. However, the campaign stated that Yang “looks forward to getting back out on the trail in the days ahead.”