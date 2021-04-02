Barry Alvarez Says Gary Andersen Did Him A ‘Favor’ By Leaving The Badgers

It doesn’t sound like Wisconsin athletic director Barry Alvarez misses former football coach Gary Andersen.

During a conversation with John Anderson and Trevor Thomas, Alvarez touched on the former coach and recruiting differences. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Andersen left the Badgers after two disappointing seasons, and Alvarez referred to the situation as a “favor.”

Great convo with #Badgers AD Barry Alvarez. Loved this when asked about Paul Chryst being the right guy to lead UW, Barry mentioned a phone call with the prior HC, Garry Andersen about recruiting: GA “I can’t do what you want me to do.”

BA “So he did me a favor.” https://t.co/wDhIAvh7ML pic.twitter.com/pouGnSf8ie — George Balekji (@GeorgeBalekji) April 1, 2021

It’s crazy how most fans of the Badgers just block out the Andersen years. It’s almost like they never happened.

The wildest part is he went 19-7 in two seasons, which is a record most teams would kill to have. Yet, it wasn’t good enough for Wisconsin, and his final game with the Badgers was a 59-0 loss to Ohio State.

As soon as we got done licking our woods, Andersen bolted for Oregon State.

However, it all worked out in the end because the Badgers ended up hiring Paul Chryst, and it’s been gravy ever since.

If those two terrible years were what it took to bring Paul Chryst home, then it was 100% worth it.

Now, let’s never talk about Andersen again!