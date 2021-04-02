US

Video Shows Aftermath Of Suspect Ramming Police, Capitol Barricade

capitol ramming

Screenshot: Tim Black/Twitter

Michael Ginsberg General Assignment Reporter
A video shows the aftermath of an individual driving his car into a police barricade at the Capitol, killing one police officer and injuring another.

The Capitol went into lockdown as a result of the incident. The individual who rammed his car into the barricade was also pronounced dead after being shot by police officers. His motive remains unknown.


Police landed a helicopter on the steps of the Capitol, Punchbowl News’ Jake Sherman reported.

Capitol Police sent out multiple warnings about the incident via text and on Twitter.

Access to the area around the Capitol remains restricted, even though police “cleared the external security threat,” Capitol Police tweeted.

The situation is developing and this story may be updated as more information becomes available.