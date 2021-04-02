Video Shows Aftermath Of Suspect Ramming Police, Capitol Barricade

A video shows the aftermath of an individual driving his car into a police barricade at the Capitol, killing one police officer and injuring another.

The Capitol went into lockdown as a result of the incident. The individual who rammed his car into the barricade was also pronounced dead after being shot by police officers. His motive remains unknown.

The suspect who rammed into two US Capitol Police Officers exited his vehicle brandishing a knife and was shot. The suspect and two officers were transported to the hospital. Footage via Fox News: pic.twitter.com/10TAUW6UNz — RealTimBlack (@RealTimBlack) April 2, 2021



Police landed a helicopter on the steps of the Capitol, Punchbowl News’ Jake Sherman reported.

????????A helicopter just landed on the east front of the Capitol. I’ve never seen anything like this before. ever. pic.twitter.com/LxV0mywRSe — Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) April 2, 2021

Capitol Police sent out multiple warnings about the incident via text and on Twitter.

CRITICAL INCIDENT: USCP is responding to the North Barricade vehicle access point along Independence Avenue for reports someone rammed a vehicle into two USCP officers. A suspect is in custody. Both officers are injured. All three have been transported to the hospital. pic.twitter.com/4TXIdulJc6 — U.S. Capitol Police (@CapitolPolice) April 2, 2021

The USCP has cleared the external security threat incident located at all of the U.S. Capitol Campus buildings, however the area around the crime scene will continue to be restricted and individuals should follow police direction. pic.twitter.com/6SXr5WJmcE — U.S. Capitol Police (@CapitolPolice) April 2, 2021

Access to the area around the Capitol remains restricted, even though police “cleared the external security threat,” Capitol Police tweeted.

The situation is developing and this story may be updated as more information becomes available.