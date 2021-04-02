Cop On A Horse Tramples Topless Woman In Brussels

Video surfaced on social media on Friday of a cop on a horse trampling a topless woman who was part of a gathering in Brussels.

In the video posted on Twitter by Andy Ngo, we can see thousands gathered at the Bois de la Cambre park in Belgium where social gatherings are currently banned due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Warning: this video is disturbing.

WATCH:

Mounted police in Brussels knocked a woman to the ground yesterday when they were trying to clear out thousands at a gathering at the Bois de la Cambre park. Social gatherings are currently banned in Belgium due to COVID-19 restrictions. pic.twitter.com/yG3YgURyQM — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) April 2, 2021

The video showed a large amount of mounted police arrive at the park to clear the area when one of the cops on a horse rams right into a topless woman standing there and completely knocked her to the ground.

The next thing we see is lying there on the ground not moving and we can hear those gathered reacting to what they just witnessed and sounding horrified.

Once the cops are gone, the large group rushed over to the woman.

The video cuts out and there is no other information about what happened to the her.

Law enforcement in Brussels told the Associated Press three officers were injured and four people were arrested during the incident.

The outlet noted, the people gathered threw bottles and other things at officers in response to tear gas and water being used against them to disperse the crowd.