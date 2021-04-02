Danielle Bregoli (Bhad Bhabie) Claims To Have Made More Than $1 Million In Her First 6 Hours On OnlyFans

Business is apparently booming for Danielle Bregoli.

Bregoli, who goes by the rap name Bhad Bhabie, posted a screenshot from her OnlyFans account late Thursday night after joining the platform for six hours, and it showed earnings north of $1 million. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

She wrote, “not bad for 6 hours ???? we broke the f**k out of that onlyfans record.” (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ℬ????????????????ℯ???? (@bhadbhabie)

The craziest thing is that Bregoli turned 18 on March 26! She’s barely an adult and one of the first things she did was jump on OnlyFans. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)

I’m not sure if this is a hustle or if she’s just addicted to attention. Let’s remember she got famous from talking mad trash on Dr. Phil as a kid, which seems like a lifetime ago at this point. (SLIDESHOW: This Blonde Bombshell Might Be The Hottest Model On The Internet)

How the hell did this young woman go for talking trash on Dr. Phil about fighting people and sounding like someone not capable of reading to having an Instagram with north of 17 million followers. (SLIDESHOW: 60 Times Abigail Ratchford Wore Almost Nothing)

It makes zero sense to me. Not only does she have millions and millions of followers, but she makes music that people actually listen to!

The music video below has 170 million views!

Sometimes I think I understand the entertainment world and other times, I truly have no idea what the hell is going on.

Bregoli having this kind of staying power from a Dr. Phil interview and making north of $1 million in six hours is 100% in the latter group.

What a weird time in history we live in when people with seemingly zero talents find a way to make a career like she has.