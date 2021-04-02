I’ve Officially Started Rewatching ‘Justified’

I’ve dived back into the world of “Justified,” and I couldn’t be more excited.

As we all know, I recently decided to move, and I couldn’t move without getting a beast of a TV. I settled in on a 75″ TV mounted to the wall, and it’s majestic. (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)

The 75” TV has been installed, and we’re testing it out with Band of Brothers. It’s looks great! pic.twitter.com/GKpxO1TWmF — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) April 1, 2021

You know what else it gave me the opportunity to do? Introduce my girlfriend to “Justified.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Justified (@justifiedfx)

“Justified” is one of the greatest shows ever made, and it’s probably my favorite show of all-time. The show follows U.S. Marshal Raylan Givens (Timothy Olyphant) as he returns to Kentucky and finds himself back in the place he fought so hard to get out of.

The fact you’re reading this right now means it’s probably pretty likely that you’ve already seen “Justified.” If you haven’t, then I can’t recommend it enough.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Justified (@justifiedfx)

The story of Raylan Givens and Boyd Crowder is a masterclass in villains and heroes. The dialogue is also the greatest in TV history, and that’s not up for debate.

Crowder (Walton Goggins) delivers lines that have to be heard to be believed.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Justified (@justifiedfx)

I’ve seen the whole series a few times through, but it never hurts to watch it again. It’s even better when you get to introduce someone new to “Justified.”

I wish I could wash my memory of “Justified” and get to experience it for the first time too. It’s truly that great of a show.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Justified (@justifiedfx)

So, do yourself a favor and binge it all ASAP on Hulu. Let’s take this journey together and remember just how epic the FX show was back in the day.