The Cheapest Tickets To The Final Four Cost More Than $650

People wanting to go to the Final Four will have to spend a solid amount of money to get in.

As of right now, the cheapest tickets to the Saturday games between Gonzaga vs. UCLA and Baylor vs. Houston cost $654 with fees included on SeatGeek. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The most expensive tickets to the games in Indianapolis cost nearly $25,000!

Is anyone surprised that the ticket prices are so high? We didn’t get March Madness in 2020 because of the coronavirus pandemic, and people are making up for lost time.

Plus, Baylor and Houston are two programs with big money boosters, and neither is used to experiencing basketball success.

So, I have no doubt their fans with deep pockets are opening up their wallets to get to Indianapolis.

If the Wisconsin Badgers were playing in the Final Four, I’d spend $650 to see the Final Four without hesitation.

I’d do it in a heartbeat, and I’m sure a lot of college basketball fans would do the same. I didn’t go in 2015, and I’ve regretted it ever since.

