17-Year-Old Dies After Being Shot At Backyard ‘Target Practice,’ Police Say

A 17-year-old Georgia girl was fatally shot Tuesday during what investigators reportedly believe was target practice.

The Carroll County Sheriff’s Office said they responded to a call around 8:00 p.m., Tuesday to help Zion Police Department investigate the death of Candace Chrzan, a Mount Zion High School student.

“The initial investigation conducted by the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office revealed Chrzan was shot and killed while with friends in the backyard of the residence,” police said.

“It was just a couple of friends out in the back yard, from what we have been told, possibly doing target practice with a pistol,” spokesperson for the sheriff’s office, Ashley Husley told WSB-TV 2. “The kids probably haven’t been taught the gun safety rules they should have been taught. And ultimately it resulted in Candace’s death.”

Funeral expenses for Candace Chrzan https://t.co/Dvajilgqg3 — Jean Porterfield (@JeanPorterfiel4) March 31, 2021

Husley told AJC they believe the incident was an accident.

“We do believe that this was an accident. We don’t believe it was intentional.” (RELATED: REPORT: Babysitter Packed Bag, Fled State After Child Shot Himself In The Head With Unattended Gun)

Chrzan was supposed to graduate in weeks.

“She had just picked up her cap and gown this week and was getting ready for those festivities all seniors look forward to,” Husley said, according to WSB-TV 2. “So it’s a very heartbreaking time. We just [want] everyone to keep her and her family in their prayers and thoughts, as well as the students who returned back to school today without her.”

Police say the investigation remains ongoing and that all “parties involved in this horrific tragedy are cooperating at this time.”

The Daily Caller has reached out to the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office but did not receive a response at the time of publication.