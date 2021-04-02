Hunter Biden Addresses Laptop Saga For The First Time

Hunter Biden said in an interview that a laptop of his purported emails released before the election “could be” his, but that it may have been stolen or released with the help of Russian intelligence.

“There could be a laptop out there that was stolen from me. It could be that I was hacked. It could be that it was Russian intelligence,” he said in an interview with CBS, which will air in full Sunday.

Biden at first said that he was unsure whether the laptop is his.

“For real, I don’t know.”

Pressed on the question, Biden conceded that the laptop “certainly could be” his.

The short clip of the CBS interview does not show whether Biden was asked about claims from a Delaware computer shop owner that he dropped off the laptop at his store in April 2019 and never came back to get it. (RELATED: Here’s What We Found Digging Through Hunter’s Alleged Laptop)

There have been no reports that Biden filed a police report regarding any possible thefts or hacks of his email account.

Biden, who has not previously discussed the laptop in public, has been under federal investigation since 2018 over his taxes and foreign business dealings.

WATCH:

John Paul Mac Isaac, the owner of a repair shop in Delaware, told The New York Post on Oct. 14 a man he believed to be Biden dropped off the laptop for repairs

Isaac says he provided the device to the FBI in late 2019. He then shared it with Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani in September 2020.

Giuliani helped place a story about the emails with The New York Post.

Many Democrats have suggested that Russian intelligence was behind the release of emails from the laptop. Isaac has vehemently denied having any connection to Russians.

Emails from the laptop, which the Daily Caller News Foundation obtained, provide insight into Biden’s business and personal dealings. He emailed frequently with business partners about Burisma Holdings, a Ukrainian energy company that was at the center of President Donald Trump’s first impeachment trial.

Another email shows that Biden referred to his father and an employee of a Chinese energy firm, CEFC China Energy, as “office mates” at an office he rented in 2017.

Senate Republicans this week asked the Biden administration to turn over intelligence documents on Biden’s relationship with CEFC China Energy, which had suspected ties to China’s military.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.