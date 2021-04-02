‘I Write My Posts’: Britney Spears Shuts Down Claim She Doesn’t Control Social Media Account

Britney Spears broke her silence and shut down claims she doesn’t control her social media account or write her own posts.

“No, I’m not talking to him at all,” the 39-year-old pop singer told TMZ in a piece published Friday when asked about comments made by her former makeup artist Billy Brasfield. (RELATED: Britney Spears’ Social Media Manager Says The Star ‘Creates Her Own Posts’ After She Shares Bizarre Videos)

“I write my posts,” she added. “I’m not sure who he is talking to, but I am not talking to Billy B.”

Britney Spears’ ex-MUA claims she’s not in control of her social media https://t.co/R2WFOffgYJ pic.twitter.com/1aNZWvXJqA — Page Six (@PageSix) April 1, 2021

A representative to the pop singer shared similar sentiment with Page Six about the claims.

“I don’t speak to Billy, I don’t know who he is speaking with,” a representative for the “Womanizer” hitmaker shared. “It’s not me. I haven’t talked to him in years.”

The rep told the outlet the superstar singer reiterated she “writes” her “own posts” and didn’t “know why he is saying” otherwise.

It comes after Brasfield told the outlet he personally spoke to Spears about her post regarding the “Framing Britney Spears” documentary and reportedly told him she had “no control over the caption” of her Instagram post.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Britney Spears (@britneyspears)

The singer’s former makeup artist, from 2012-2013, said he reached out to the singer after she had made a post on social media that she was “embarrassed by the light” the series put her in and that she “cried for two weeks” over it. (RELATED: Britney Spears’ Fans Not Convinced New Video Update Is Actually Recent)

The New York Times/FX documentary deals with the pop star’s rise to fame, mental health issues and her ongoing conservatorship.

Brasfield is still holding to his comments and continues to allege he is in “touch” with the singer, the outlet noted.

“I am not going to say that this person [her rep] is lying, it’s just that they don’t know,” the artist shared. “I am in touch with Britney Spears.”