Ilhan Omar Says More Police Would Have Died If Capitol Attacker Had AR-15

Democratic Minnesota Rep. Ilhan Omar claimed Friday that more police would have died if the attacker who rammed his vehicle into a police barricade at the Capitol building, which resulted in the death of one officer and seriously injured another, had an AR-15.

“Heartbroken to learn another CP was killed while protecting the Capitol. My thoughts and prayers go out to the officer’s family and the entire Capitol Police force,” Omar tweeted.

“The death toll would have been worse if the assailant had an AR-15 instead of a knife,” Omar added.

The U.S. Capitol was put on a lockdown Friday afternoon after two Capitol Police officers were rammed by a car. Following this incident, the suspect, 25-year-old Noah Green, fled from his vehicle while brandishing a knife, and was shot after trying to pounce on officers, a spokesperson for Metropolitan police said at a press conference.

“Large police presence and two stretchers being brought out,” Jacqui Heinrich, a Fox News reporter tweeted.

“Appears that a car smashed into the barrier. Two people are on stretchers. Can’t see whether it’s an officer or civilian,” Heinrich added.

President Joe Biden issued a statement following the incident and ordered for the flags to be lowered to half-mast.

“I want to express the nation’s gratitude to the Capitol Police, the National Guard Immediate Response Force, and others who quickly responded to this attack. As we mourn the loss of yet another courageous Capitol Police officer, I have ordered that the White House flags be lowered to half-mast,” Biden stated.