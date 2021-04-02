Matt Gaetz’ Communications Director Resigns Amid Sexual Allegations Scandal

Republican Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz’s communications director Luke Ball resigned Friday, days after his boss was accused of having a sexual relationship with a 17-year-old girl and more.

One Hill source familiar with the decision told the Daily Caller that Ball struggled with the choice to depart and did not want to bring further criticism on the congressman, but thought it best to part ways.

“The Office of Congressman Matt Gaetz and Luke Ball have agreed that it would be best to part ways,” a joint statement from Gaetz’s office said. “We thank him for his time in our office, and we wish him the best moving forward.”

The New York Times reported Tuesday that the Justice Department is investigating whether Gaetz had a sexual relationship with a 17-year-old girl. Gaetz reportedly showed other lawmakers photos and videos of nude women and talked about having sex with them, according to a CNN piece published Thursday. Some of the incidents reportedly happened on the House floor. (RELATED: REPORT: Matt Gaetz Showed Other Lawmakers Photos Of Nude Women On House Floor, Talked About Having Sex With Them)

Gaetz said Tuesday he is a subject in a federal sex trafficking investigation and had denied any wrongdoing, saying he is the victim of a $25 million extortion plot.