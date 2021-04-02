MMA Fighter Khetag Pliev Loses A Finger During A Fight

MMA fighter Khetag Pliev proved he’s one of the toughest guys on the planet during a Thursday fight.

According to ESPN, Pliev lost his finger during the second round of a Cage Fury Fighting Championship bout in Philadelphia against Devin Goodale, and the craziest part is that he didn't even stop fighting.

Updates: Khetag Pliev has a severed finger, finger is fully lost. They checked under the cage. They asked the audience to help search for the missing finger. #CFFC94 #MMA pic.twitter.com/IIUuGTB5AX — Timothy Wheaton – MMASucka (@TimWheatonMMA) April 2, 2021

In fact, he continued the bout until the ref noticed his finger was gone and stepped in. After the ref noticed Pliev was missing a finger, people started searching the area for it, but couldn’t locate the finger! That’s when it was eventually found in his glove, according to the same ESPN report.

Luckily, Pliev was able to have it reattached at the hospital.

OMG!!! Khetag Pliev loses his finger mid-fight at #CFFC94 ???????????????????? pic.twitter.com/7YHBXGxciS — MMA India (@MMAIndiaShow) April 2, 2021

“It was crazy. He didn’t even flinch. He was getting ready to do the [official] decision and I was like, ‘Uh, guys, get him out of the cage and go put his finger back on,” promoter Rob Haydak said about the situation, according to ESPN.

Good news. I just spoke briefly to CFFC fighter Khetag Pliev. He’s in the ER now and his finger has been re-attached. More coming soon to @espnmma. — Marc Raimondi (@marc_raimondi) April 2, 2021

What an absolutely insane situation Thursday night out of Philadelphia. The fact that Pliev didn’t immediately hit the deck after losing a finger is insane.

The fight wasn’t stopped until the ref noticed! That means the man kept swinging after having a finger taken off!

Toronto’s Khetag Pliev went to the corner between rounds and noticed that his finger was missing. Colour commentator @CMPunk: “It wasn’t a compound fracture, a break, it wasn’t a dislocation, a break, a laceration. His finger was just gone. It’s gone.” — Aaron Bronsteter (@aaronbronsteter) April 2, 2021

Luckily, it sounds like Pliev is going to be okay, but there’s no doubt this is one of the craziest MMA injury stories that we’ve seen in a very long time. That dude is tough as nails!