Police: Rioters Break Windows At NYC Restaurants While People Are Eating

Rioters broke windows at restaurants in New York City while people were eating there Thursday night, the New York City Police Department (NYPD) said.

A police vehicle was also damaged, according to NYPD. A video posted on Twitter showed the damaged windows at restaurants in Lower Manhattan.

“Tonight, in Lower Manhattan demonstrators purposely caused property damage to a local restaurant by breaking several windows while patrons were eating dinner,” the NYPD said Thursday on Twitter. “Small businesses need our support, vandalism is not the answer especially during these trying times.” (RELATED: Largest Police Force In US To Add Hundreds Of Officers After Budget Cuts And ‘Mass Attrition’)

An NYPD spokesperson told the Daily Caller that six plexi glass windows were broken by “unidentified individuals.” The vandalism occurred around 9:40 PM. Nobody was injured as a result of the incident.

There have been no arrests in connection to the crime as of Friday morning, and the NYPD spokesperson said that the investigation is still ongoing.

Several violent riots erupted in New York City during the summer and fall of 2020. On one occasion, rioters threw rocks at police officers and drove through a police line. At least 12 NYPD police officers were shot in the line of duty after nationwide protests and riots took place following the death of George Floyd.

The New York City Department of Investigations said in December that the NYPD was accused of violating “the rights of protestors” and mishandling the demonstrations over Floyd’s death.

In 2020, the NYPD saw a nearly 90% rise in retirements as shootings and murders spiked in the city.