PREVIEW: Baylor, Houston, UCLA And Gonzaga Play In The Final Four Saturday

The Final Four is Saturday in Indianapolis, and we have everything you need to know!

We've spent all basketball season looking forward to the Final Four and Saturday. Now, we're a day away. Let's dive right in!

GAME ONE: Baylor vs. Houston

Time: 5:14 EST

TV: CBS

Spread: Bears -5

This game is probably going to be the best game of the Final Four. At the very least, it should be the more competitive game.

Houston isn’t a P5 team, but they’ve dominated all season long. Baylor is a P5 team, and has been viewed as the only team in America capable of beating Gonzaga.

In order to earn the right to battle the Bulldogs, the Bears will first have to eliminate the Cougars, and it won’t be an easy task.

It’s a matchup between two elite teams on the biggest stage in college sports. What more could you ask for?

My official prediction is Baylor wins a tight and fun one 76-69.

GAME TWO: Baylor vs. Houston

Time: 8:34 EST

TV: CBS

Spread: Gonzaga -14

Everyone thinks this is going to be a blowout. Nobody seems to be giving UCLA the time of day. Yet, as I told a very close friend who is a UCLA guy, once you get to this point in the tournament, anything is possible.

Sure, the Bruins are big underdogs, but that doesn’t mean they’ll lose. It means they face a very tall task and the odds are stacked against them.

However, we play the game for a reason.

Having said all of that, Gonzaga is undefeated for a reason and I don’t expect that to change Saturday night. The Bulldogs just have too much talent to fall to UCLA.

My official prediction is Gonzaga wins 80-65.

Let us know your predictions in the comments below, and have yourself a great Saturday!