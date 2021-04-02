Politics

REPORT: Multiple Capitol Police Officers Down

Screen Shot/Twitter/Capitol Attack

The U.S. Capitol went on lockdown Friday afternoon after two officers were reportedly injured.

“Due to an external security threat located All U.S. Capitol Campus Buildings, no entry or exit is permitted at this time. You may move throughout the building(s) but stay away from exterior windows and doors. If you are outside, seek cover,” a USCP alert read.

Capitol Police then released this statement: “CRITICAL INCIDENT: USCP is responding to the North Barricade vehicle access point along Independence Avenue for reports someone rammed a vehicle into two USCP officers. A suspect is in custody. Both officers are injured. All three have been transported to the hospital.”


Fox News reporter Jacqui Heinrich tweeted out a video saying: “Large police presence and two stretchers being brought out.”

WATCH: 

“A helicopter just landed on the east front of the Capitol,” Punch Bowl News reporter Jake Sherman tweeted.

There is currently a large police presence around the U.S. Capitol and officers appear to be receiving medical attention on the ground.

(This is a developing story. More information will be added as it becomes available.)