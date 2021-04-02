‘All You Do Is Impede The Rights Of Law-Abiding Citizens’: Gov. Walker Blasts Gun Control In Exclusive Interview

Former Republican Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker spoke to the Daily Caller’s Brianna Lyman about gun control and his new initiative to combat left-wing indoctrination in the U.S. education system.

“We are sick and tired of it,” Walker said about the recent string of mass gun violence. “But the bottom line is people who are criminals, who are felons and people who are suffering from very tragic levels of mental illness, they’re not paying attention to what the law is anymore than putting up a barrier but having a way to get around it stops people from going down a path.”

“The bottom line is it’s tragic what has happened,” he continued. “We got to look at the root causes.” Walker said there are various “warning signs” such as underlying mental health issues that need to be addressed.

WATCH:

Walker has also teamed up with Young America’s Foundation to create The Long Game, a program that will combat alleged left-wing indoctrination in the U.S. education system. “We’re okay with having a debate, particularly in our college campuses,” Walker said. “The only diversity that really isn’t practiced on our campuses and universities across the nation is ideological diversity.”

“The bottom line is, we’re fine, we want to have debate … we know our ideas win,” Walker said. (RELATED: Patriots Only: Scott Walker Reveals His Plans For The Future)

The Long Game will promote principles enshrined in the Constitution, such as liberty and equality, across high school and college campuses.

