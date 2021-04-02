People Drive A Car Through A Taco Bell In Insane Video

Police are looking for the people responsible for driving a car through a Taco Bell in Maryland.

According to TMZ, the two female suspects drove a car through a Taco Bell in Charles County, Maryland after an alleged argument at the drive-thru. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

In a video shared by TMZ, you can see the car pull up to the front of the Taco Bell and then proceed to smash through it. Police later located the vehicle, but the person who was driving isn’t known at this time, according to the same TMZ report. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

You can watch the unreal video below. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)

TMZ reported that only two people were injured and one had to go to the hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries. (SLIDESHOW: This Blonde Bombshell Might Be The Hottest Model On The Internet)

The fact nobody was killed or seriously hurt is nothing short of a miracle. (SLIDESHOW: 60 Times Abigail Ratchford Wore Almost Nothing)

This is really simple. If you ever find yourself preparing to drive through a building, get out of your car, walk away and relax.

If you choose to drive a car through a building, you are 100% going to find yourself in handcuffs. That’s how this works.

Police don’t turn a blind eye to this kind of behavior, especially if people get hurt.

Hopefully, the authorities find the people responsible and they’re dealt with accordingly. This kind of insane behavior simply can’t be tolerated.