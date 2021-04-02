Watch The Latest Trailer For ‘The Suicide Squad’

“The Suicide Squad” looks like it’s going to be awesome.

The plot of the film, according to IMDB, is, “Supervillains Harley Quinn, Bloodsport, Peacemaker and a collection of nutty cons at Belle Reve prison join the super-secret, super-shady Task Force X as they are dropped off at the remote, enemy-infused island of Corto Maltese.” (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)

While the first “Suicide Squad” film was universally panned by critics and fans, it looks like this one is going to be substantially better.

Give the trailer a watch below.

As I mentioned above, “Suicide Squad” was far from a hit. Yes, it made a lot of money, but it damn sure didn’t live up to the hype.

However, with Margot Robbie returning as Harley Quinn and John Cena and Idris Elba joining the cast, I find it hard to believe “The Suicide Squad” won’t be lit.

The entire trailer we all just watched was like a hype video.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Suicide Squad (@thesuicidesquad)

I’m all for a great superhero film, but “The Suicide Squad” is all about bad guys who are needed to do good things. I can dig it for sure.

Plus, I’m a huge sucker for Margot Robbie. I’m a huge fan of her work, and I’ll watch just about anything she makes.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Suicide Squad (@thesuicidesquad)

You can catch “The Suicide Squad” in theaters and on HBO Max starting August 6.