Trump Calls For Boycott Of MLB

Former President Donald Trump called for a boycott of Major League Baseball (MLB) Friday after the organization pulled its All-Star Game from Atlanta, Georgia, over the state’s new voting law.

“Baseball is already losing tremendous numbers of fans, and now they leave Atlanta with their All-Star Game because they are afraid the Radical Left Democrats,” Trump said in a statement. “Boycott baseball and all of the woke companies that are interfering with Free and Fair Elections. Are you listening Coke, Delta, and all!”

MLB decided Friday to move its All-Star Game out of Atlanta, Georgia, after the state passed the “The Election Integrity Act of 2021.” The new law requires among other things that voters provide a photo ID such as a drivers license when they submit an absentee ballot.

The new election law has drawn criticism from President Joe Biden and corporations such as Delta and Coca-Cola. (RELATED: Georgia’s New Voting Law — Myths And Facts)

In a Wednesday interview with ESPN, Biden was asked if he thought the game should be moved out of Georgia, to which he replied, “I would strongly support them doing that. People look to them. They’re leaders.”

“Today, Major League Baseball caved to fear, political opportunism and liberal lies,” Republican Georiga Gov. Brian Kemp said, according to The Hill. “Georgians – and all Americans – should fully understand what the MLB’s knee-jerk decision means: cancel culture and woke political activists are coming for every aspect of your life, sports included. If the left doesn’t agree with you, facts and the truth do not matter.