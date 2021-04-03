The Day Of The Final Four Has Officially Arrived

Ladies and gentlemen, the day of the Final Four has arrived!

This is the day basketball fanatics like myself look forward to all year long. This is like Christmas for degenerates! (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

This is why we play the game, folks. The Final Four is the crown jewel of college sports, and we’ll get the games starting a little after 5:00 EST.

Today, UCLA, Baylor, Houston and Gonzaga will all fight for the right to earn 40 more minutes of basketball.

In case you didn’t already know, yes, I have my fridge fully stocked up with beer. In fact, I went to the liquor store to negotiate a deal for Busch Light earlier in the week just to make sure we were ready to roll when the time came today.

Today is all about basketball, beers with the boys, great food and having a hell of a time. We get the Final Four once a year, and it was stolen from us in 2020!

Well, we damn sure won’t let it be stolen from us this year! We’re here, we’re excited and the games are happening today!

So, get your spot on the couch early, get your friends over and let’s find out who is about to write themselves into the history books!