Gonzaga Beats UCLA On One Of The Greatest Shots In Basketball History

Gonzaga beat UCLA 93-90 late Saturday night on an absurd shot.

With the final seconds winding down in overtime, Jalen Suggs fired off a prayer of a shot with the game tied 90-90, and banked it in for Gonzaga to win! (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Watch the unreal moment below!

JALEN SUGGS FOR THE WIN ???????????? pic.twitter.com/S8M5RMEpYD — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) April 4, 2021

I am sitting here still in awe. I can’t believe what I just watched. I 100% can’t believe what this country just witnessed.

That has to be one of the most insane moments in March Madness history. What an insane sequence of events.

Suggs is going to be remembered forever in history!

There’s no doubt in my mind that we all just witnessed one of the greatest games ever played, and major props to UCLA for putting up the fight of a lifetime.

They have nothing to be ashamed of.

THIS ANGLE AT THE BUZZER >>> ????pic.twitter.com/XYArfMK5zF — BroBible (@BroBible) April 4, 2021

