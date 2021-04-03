The Houston Police Are Investigating A Report Against Deshaun Watson

The Houston Police Department is investigating an allegation against Deshaun Watson.

The Houston Texans quarterback is facing several lawsuits alleging sexual assault and misconduct, but he hadn't previously been under investigation by the police. Everything had been civil. Well, the ballgame has now changed.

“Today, a complainant filed a report with the Houston Police Department concerning Deshaun Watson. As with any allegation, the Houston Police Department is now conducting an investigation and will not comment further during the investigation process,” the HPD tweeted Friday night.

Watson’s attorney Rusty Hardin said in a statement that the NFL quarterback will completely cooperate in the investigation.

Statement from Deshaun Watson’s attorney, Rusty Hardin, about the filing of a police report today concerning Watson: “We welcome this long overdue development. Now we will learn the identity of at least one accuser. We will fully cooperate with the Houston Police Department.” — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) April 2, 2021

It’s very important to make it crystal clear that Watson, who has maintained that he didn’t do anything wrong, has every right in the world to be presumed innocent until a court proves otherwise.

The police haven’t charged him with a single thing. They’re simply investigating a complaint, which the police provided zero details about.

As I’ve said before, I’m not sure I see a situation where Watson is on the field until this is all resolved.

Remember, the NFL doesn’t need to wait on the courts to make a decision. Roger Goodell can do whatever he thinks is necessary to protect the league.

Does anyone think if there was a game tomorrow that Watson would be playing? Of course not.

