Paul Capaldo Knocks Out Chris Vasil With A Brutal Kick

Paul Capaldo destroyed Chris Vasil during their Friday night fight.

During the Cage Fury Fighting Championships event, Capaldo landed a kick to Vasil's head and it was immediately lights out.

Watch the insane ending of the fight below. It’s absolutely crazy.

Folks, that’s an absolutely brutal knockout and there’s no other way to describe it. He literally slept Vasil with that kick to the head.

He put him out on the spot, and I love it! That’s the kind of ending that fight fans will get up for.

Paul Capaldo delivers a KO of the year contender at CFFC 95 against Chris Vasil to remain undefeated.#MMATwitter #CFFC #MMA #FPMMA pic.twitter.com/19HVT93kRA — Front Page MMA (@FrontPageMMA) April 3, 2021

This is the kind of knockout that people will be talking about for a long time. Whenever you successfully connect a kick with a guy’s head, you know you’re going to be making the rounds in the media.

Props to Capaldo for the awesome finish. That’s why MMA fans tune in.