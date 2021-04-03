REPORT: DMX Overdoses On Drugs, Is In A Critical Care Unit

Rapper DMX is reportedly fighting for his life after overdosing on drugs.

According to TMZ, the legendary rapper overdosed Friday night, and the drugs triggered a heart attack. He is currently in a critical care unit at a hospital in White Plains, New York. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

TMZ also reported that “doctors have cautioned he may not make it.” He’s reportedly in a “vegetative state” with “some brain activity.”

DMX Suffers OD and in Grave Condition https://t.co/czhwXWQm42 — TMZ (@TMZ) April 3, 2021

This isn’t the news any of us wanted to see to start the weekend. DMX is one of the most famous rappers to ever live.

Back in his prime, he was as big as any rapper in the game.

DMX is a cultural icon for those of y’all who are confused. Not DMX ????pic.twitter.com/IhOjhAeZBE — minari lover (@DarkCollegeGuy) April 3, 2021

However, it’s not a secret that he’s struggled over the past several years, and he’s now fighting for his life after reportedly overdosing on drugs.

It’s the definition of a tragic situation, and there’s no other way to put it.

Prayers for DMX and his family???????????? pic.twitter.com/NhKIx0aAyj — Missy Elliott (@MissyElliott) April 3, 2021

Keep checking back for more information as we have it on this developing situation.