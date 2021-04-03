Editorial

REPORT: DMX Overdoses On Drugs, Is In A Critical Care Unit

CHICAGO, IL - JULY 23: Rapper DMX performs during week five of the BIG3 three on three basketball league at UIC Pavilion on July 23, 2017 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/BIG3/Getty Images)

Rapper DMX is reportedly fighting for his life after overdosing on drugs.

According to TMZ, the legendary rapper overdosed Friday night, and the drugs triggered a heart attack. He is currently in a critical care unit at a hospital in White Plains, New York.

TMZ also reported that “doctors have cautioned he may not make it.” He’s reportedly in a “vegetative state” with “some brain activity.”

This isn’t the news any of us wanted to see to start the weekend. DMX is one of the most famous rappers to ever live.

Back in his prime, he was as big as any rapper in the game.

However, it’s not a secret that he’s struggled over the past several years, and he’s now fighting for his life after reportedly overdosing on drugs.

It’s the definition of a tragic situation, and there’s no other way to put it.

Keep checking back for more information as we have it on this developing situation.