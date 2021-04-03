REPORT: Oklahoma Hires Porter Moser As The New Basketball Coach Of The Sooners

Oklahoma has reportedly hired Porter Moser.

According to Jeff Goodman, the Loyola coach is headed to Norman to take over the Sooners after several successful seasons with the Ramblers.

Contract details aren’t known at this time.

Loyola Chicago coach Porter Moser is headed to Oklahoma, sources told @stadium. — Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanHoops) April 2, 2021

The Sooners have been looking for a new coach ever since former head coach Lon Kruger announced his retirement.

This is a home run hire for the Sooners. Moser is one of the best coaches in all of college basketball, and it was only a matter of time until he left the Ramblers for a bigger program.

Ever since taking Loyola to the Final Four in 2018, it was crystal clear that Moser’s time with the Ramblers was going to end sooner than later.

Now, in 2021, he’s headed to the Big 12 to coach the Sooners.

If you’re a fan of the Sooners, you have to be extremely happy with this decision. Moser is a hell of a coach and he’s going to do great in Norman. You can take that guarantee to the bank.