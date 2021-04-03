‘Space Jam: A New Legacy’ With LeBron James Looks Absolutely Atrocious

“Space Jam: A New Legacy” with LeBron James looks like it’s going to be borderline unwatchable.

There has been an insane amount of hype surrounding the highly-anticipated sequel with the Los Angeles Lakers star, and fans finally have a trailer. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Well, it looks like one of the worst movies ever made. Give the trailer a watch below.

This looks so bad. I mean, it looks so bad. Who the hell thought this sequel was going to be a good idea? Who signed off on this nonsense?

“Space Jam” with Michael Jordan was an outstanding movie. This movie looks like it’s a parody of the original.

We need to stop with these idiotic sequels coming out of Hollywood that nobody has asked for and that nobody wants.

Stop ruining old content with stupid remakes and sequels!

For those of you interested, which I can imagine is a high number, you can catch “Space Jam: A New Legacy” July 16. Trust me when I say that I’ll be sitting this one out.