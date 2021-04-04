Danny Davis Makes Absurd One-Handed Catch During Spring Practice

Wisconsin receiver Danny Davis made an outrageous catch during spring camp.

In a Twitter video shared by the team Saturday, Graham Mertz threw a dime to Davis, and the talented receiver hauled it in with one hand. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Watch the awesome moment unfold below.

You know we’re all waiting for football season to start when I’m out here breaking down tape like it’s the Zapruder Film.

If Davis and Mertz are already rolling like this in April, then I really do feel bad for defenses once fall gets here.

When Mertz is playing at the top of his game, he’s damn near unstoppable. Look no further than his early games in 2020 before COVID wrecked the team.

Week one truly can’t get here fast enough. I need some Wisconsin football injected into my soul! Feed it to me!

Feed me all the action and highlights!

We’re in for a fun season. I can promise you that much!