Trump Uses Easter To Push Continued Claims Of A ‘Rigged’ Election

Former President Donald Trump celebrated Easter morning with a statement to supporters claiming Democrats “rigged” the 2020 election.

Trump’s statement comes months after he and his allies made dozens of failed court attempts to overturn President Joe Biden’s election win.

“Happy Easter to ALL, including the Radical Left CRAZIES who rigged our Presidential Election, and want to destroy our Country,” Trump wrote. (RELATED: Here Are All The 2022 Candidates Donald Trump Has Endorsed)

Trump also released a statement Saturday evening calling on supporters to boycott companies that have come out against Georgia’s flashpoint new voting law. The law requires that absentee voters provide proof of I.D. and also prohibits third-party groups from handing out water and concessions to people in line at polling places.

Democrats have inflamed tensions over the bill, referring to it as a newer version of “Jim Crow.” Many companies in Georgia have bowed to pressure and come out against the legislation, including Coca-Cola and the MLB.

“For years the Radical Left Democrats have played dirty by boycotting products when anything from that company is done or stated in any way that offends them. Now they are going big time with WOKE CANCEL CULTURE and our sacred elections,” Trump said Saturday. “It is finally time for Republicans and Conservatives to fight back—we have more people than they do—by far! Boycott Major League Baseball, Coca-Cola, Delta Airlines, JPMorgan Chase, ViacomCBS, Citigroup, Cisco, UPS, and Merck. Don’t go back to their products until they relent. We can play the game better than them.”