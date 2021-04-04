Gonzaga Beating UCLA In The Final Four Gets Huge TV Ratings

Gonzaga earned some gigantic TV ratings Saturday night when they beat UCLA.

According to ShowBuzzDaily.com, the Bulldogs beating the Bruins in the Final Four peaked with an average of 12.054 million viewers on CBS. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The Bulldogs won 93-90 on an insane final shot from Jalen Suggs.

Who didn’t watch the game Saturday night? Was there any major sports fan in America who didn’t tune in to watch the chaos and carnage unfold?

Gonzaga vs. UCLA was the equivalent of a heavyweight boxing match. It was punch for punch and went into overtime.

It was pure basketball porn!

Now, we wait to see what happens Monday night in the title game between Gonzaga and UCLA. If the ratings were this big for the Final Four, you have to imagine the title game will really be through the roof.

Make sure to tune in at 9:20 EST on CBS to watch it all go down!