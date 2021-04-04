‘Godzilla Vs. Kong’ Earns The Highest Box Office Numbers Since The Start Of The Coronavirus Pandemic

“Godzilla vs. Kong” dominated the box office for Hollywood’s biggest win in more than a year.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the highly-anticipated film grossed $48.5 million domestically in the first five days of the film being released. (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)

That’s the most money for a film at the box office since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

THR also reported that the film was screened privately at movie theaters more than 10,000 times, which seems like an insanely high number.

Obviously, a film putting up monster numbers at the box office is a great win for America, and it’s a sign that we’re returning to normal.

The idea of a movie doing this well six months ago would have been laughable.

At the same time, I’m not sold that movie theaters are ever going to bounce back, and one film doing well certainly doesn’t change much in my mind.

“Godzilla vs. Kong” is a movie you have to see on a big screen to fully appreciate the destruction. Most movies aren’t that way.

Once Warner Bros. decided to drop everything on HBO Max, it was game over for theaters in my mind. I don’t think there’s any going back.

We’ll see if more movies bounce back like “Godzilla vs. Kong” did, but I’m not holding my breath. I think we’re looking at the exception, not the rule.