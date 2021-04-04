The Cheapest Ticket To The National Championship Game Costs $496

Tickets to the national title game between Baylor and Gonzaga are incredibly expensive.
At this very moment, the cheapest ticket on SeatGeek for the Monday night matchup costs $496 to get through the doors. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)
The most expensive ticket costs nearly $18,000. Yes, for the price of a new car, you can watch the Bulldogs and Bears battle it out.
As I’ve said many times before, if you have the money to get tickets and you want to see your team in the national title game, then you 100% should do it.
I didn’t get tickets to the Final Four in 2014 or 2015 when Wisconsin went, and I’ve regretted it ever since.
Don’t make the same mistake that I did!
