The Cheapest Ticket To The National Championship Game Costs $496

Tickets to the national title game between Baylor and Gonzaga are incredibly expensive.

At this very moment, the cheapest ticket on SeatGeek for the Monday night matchup costs $496 to get through the doors. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gonzaga Men’s Basketball (@zagmbb)

The most expensive ticket costs nearly $18,000. Yes, for the price of a new car, you can watch the Bulldogs and Bears battle it out.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gonzaga Men’s Basketball (@zagmbb)

As I’ve said many times before, if you have the money to get tickets and you want to see your team in the national title game, then you 100% should do it.

I didn’t get tickets to the Final Four in 2014 or 2015 when Wisconsin went, and I’ve regretted it ever since.

Don’t make the same mistake that I did!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Baylor Basketball (@baylormbb)

Let us know in the comments how much money you’d spend to watch the national title game!