‘OUT OF THIS PROPERTY NOW’: Police Came To Disrupt A Canadian Church Service And The Pastor Was Not Having It

Pastor Artur Pawlowski of the Street Church in Alberta, Canada was not having it when police officers interrupted a Passover celebration Saturday night.

A video went viral of Pawlowski yelling at the group of police officers who had disrupted the church gathering after the pastor shared the nearly five minute-long video on his Facebook page.

“Please get out, get out of this property, immediately get out,” Pawlowski told the six police officers who were standing inside the entrance to the church. “Get out of this property immediately.” (RELATED: Oklahoma House Passes Bill That Would Prohibit Closing Places Of Worship In 80-18 Vote)

“I don’t want to hear a word,” he told the officers. “Out! Out! Out of this property immediately until you come back with a warrant, out.”

WATCH:

When the officers continue standing there and do not leave, Pawlowski continues to shout “out!” several times.

“Immediately go out and don’t come back,” he shouted. When a police officer tries to speak to him, Pawlowski tells her “I don’t want to talk to you, not a word. Out of this property.” (RELATED: Police Reportedly Spray Anti-Lockdown Protesters With Water Cannons In Berlin, Germany)

The situation continues to escalate as the officers move closer to the door but still refuse to leave.

“I don’t care what you have to say, out!” the pastor said. “Out of this property you Nazis. Out! Gestapo is not allowed here.”

“Do you understand English? Get out of this property,” he said. Some of the officers then begin to open the door to leave.

He tells them to leave and not to come back without a warrant, calling them Nazis once again as the officers slowly make their way to the door.

“Nazis are not welcome here, out,” he told them as they walked out the door to leave. “And don’t come back without a warrant.”

“Do not come back, you Nazi psychopaths. Unbelievable, sick, evil people,” he said as the officers walk away. “Intimidating people in the church during the Passover. You Gestapo Nazi Communist Fascists!”

Pawlowski turned the camera around to show himself once the officers walked away and said that it was “Passover, the holiest Christian festival in a year, and they’re coming to intimidate Christians during the holiest festival? Unbelievable … it’s beyond me.” (RELATED: REPORT: Over 100 People Charged For Singing In German Church And Not Wearing Masks)

The pastor added that the government is conducting a total takeover with “their thugs.” He said that the police officers came to the church armed with guns, tasers, and handcuffs.

“They want to enslave us all like the Egyptians did. They want to be Pharaohs today, that’s what they’re doing.”

Pawlowski called on Canadians to “rise up” or else the total lockdown and travel ban that is happening in Germany will also happen in Canada. He added that if you are not vaccinated “like a dog or a cat” you won’t be able to go to school, work, or buy and sell products.

“Is that the future you want?” the pastor continued. “Is that what you want for your children or your grandchildren?”

He called on Canadians to “join the fight” and attend the church’s weekly meetings.

“Our rights are being taken away from us so quickly it’s unbelievable.”

According to the Street Church Ministries’ website, the church describes itself as “a multi-denominational, multi-ethnical ministry of believers, who have been reborn in the spirit of the Lord, coming together to take part in the call of Acts 1:8.”

Street Church Ministries did not immediately respond to a request for comment.