‘Stranger Things’ Star Gaten Matarazzo Says Season 4 Is Still Filming, Schedule Is Fluid Because Of Coronavirus

Filming hasn’t finished on season four of “Stranger Things,” and it sounds like nobody knows when it will.

During a recent interview with Collider, star Gaten Matarazzo said he’s still on the schedule to shoot a chunk of the season, but the situation is fluid because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)

You can listen to him break it down in the video below.

I hate to say it, but I really don’t think we’re getting season four anytime soon. If cameras are still rolling in April, the schedule is fluid and a decent chunk still has to be done, then I think there’s a very real chance season four won’t get here until 2022.

Is that something any “Stranger Things” fans want to hear? No, but we need to start mentally preparing for that outcome.

we’re not in hawkins anymore pic.twitter.com/Y4hayuPKvu — Stranger Things (@Stranger_Things) September 30, 2019

Season three came out in July 2019, and that means we’re 100% going to blast past two years without a new episode.

Of all the things the pandemic has ruined, great TV shows getting hit with massive delays is right near the top of the list.

Hopefully, I’m just being a bit pessimistic and we do get season four sooner rather than later. I’m just not counting on it at all.