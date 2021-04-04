Use This CBD Spray To Help You Relax, Sleep Better At Night

If you’re carrying around a lot of stress, finding your mind wandering at night, and having trouble getting to sleep and staying asleep, Rejuvia CBD Spray might be the answer you’ve been looking for.

Rejuvia uses CBD extracted from organically grown hemp plants. It is designed to make you feel your best, ease pain, and help with mental clarity. The CBD helps to regulate stress and anxiety, which in turn leads to better and deeper sleep.

You’ll get 0.45 fluid ounces of Midnight Breeze CBD Sleep Spray, which uses a combination of the CBD with a blend of organic botanicals, essential oils, and adaptogens. It is designed to make you sleepy and keep you sleepy throughout the night.

You’ll simply spray four to six shots of Midnight Breeze under your tongue about 15 minutes before bedtime, and you’ll be good to go. After a few nights, you’ll want to add a couple of extra sprays. One bottle has about 240 sprays in it, so that will give you more than a month of good sleep.

Among the ingredients are ginkgo to help with inflammation and circulation, valerian root for physical restoration, and St. John’s wort extract for a soothing sleep. It also contains melatonin, peppermint oil, cramp bark, and other natural ingredients. Everything in the spray is organic.

This MIdnight Breeze CBD Sleep Spray normally runs $40 for a single bottle, but for a limited time, it can be yours for just $29.99, a savings of 25 percent. That sale price means you’ll pay less than $1 per night for some good sleep, and that is something that is priceless.

Prices subject to change.

