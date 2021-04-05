11 Women Arrested In Dubai After Alleged Nude Photoshoot

Several Ukrainian women are in some hot water in Dubai after an alleged nude photoshoot.

According to a Monday report from the BBC, 11 Ukrainian women and a Russian photographer have been arrested after a steamy nude photoshoot happened on a balcony in the Marina district and the evidence made its way to the internet. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

The women face up to six months in jail if found guilty, according to the same report. The BBC also reported that anyone in Dubai in the UAE is subject to the country’s public debauchery laws, and tourists aren’t treated differently. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

This is a tough one for me. Obviously, if these were American models, I would already have called for Delta Force to be prepped and ready to roll into the UAE to save them.

When it comes to American models or women working for American companies, I've drawn a clear line in the sand that we will do anything and everything to protect them.

However, these aren't American women and the shoot wasn't for an American company. That definitely muddies the waters.

Do I think they should have been arrested? No, I don’t (props to me for supporting the freedom of women), but I’m not sure we should spill our blood to free them.

At the same time, maybe don’t be dumb enough to post photos of yourself naked at a shoot while in a country that doesn’t tolerate it. I mean, I’m just shooting from the hip here but that seems like common sense.

Hopefully, diplomacy will prevail and the women will go home sooner rather than later. The last thing anyone wants is for women to get into trouble over photoshoots.