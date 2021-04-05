‘Get Out! Get Out!’: Diners Heckle Health Inspectors Out Of Restaurant, City Vows Revenge

Patrons at a British Columbia restaurant shouted out a pair of health inspectors Saturday who reportedly attempted to shut down the restaurant for violating the province’s health guidelines.

The incident happened on Saturday after two health inspectors arrived at the Corduroy restaurant in Vancouver to serve a closure notice for serving patrons indoors against COVID-19 guidelines, CBC reported on Sunday.

In a video posted to Facebook, a woman holding a child who appears to be an owner or authority in the restaurant, can be seen talking to two health inspectors. The woman states they are trespassing on the property. One of the apparent inspectors replies they “disagree” with the assumption.

Patrons immediately began chanting “get out,” with the calls growing in intensity as they linger. Several customers began recording the incident on their phones, as well. When the inspectors left, cheers and whistles emanated from the patrons inside.

The restaurant indicated that they would reopen on Tuesday at 4 p.m. after they were forced to close for selling out of food, CBC reported. (RELATED: Restaurant Owner Arrested For Violating COVID-19 Restrictions, Michigan Attorney General Announces)

#BREAKING: Corduroy restaurant in #Kitsilano has been hit with a “closure order” — but it’s still open with diners still inside. More on @GlobalBC News at 11. pic.twitter.com/uXagCEZdIo — Jordan Armstrong (@jarmstrongbc) April 4, 2021

British Columbia’s public safety minister, Mike Farnworth, put out a statement regarding the incident. Farnworth said there would be consequences for businesses defying public health orders, CBC reported.

“Harassment of enforcement officials will not be tolerated, and closure orders by Vancouver Coastal Health or any other health authority must be respected,” Farnworth said in the statement. The health minister also told CBC that the rules regarding indoor dining were “very clear” and said the rules were “necessary” to stop the spread of COVID-19.

One pastor in Alberta shouted at a group of officers on Saturday night during a Passover celebration after they attempted to shut down the gathering.