Buccaneers Player Carlton Davis Tweets Racial Slur, Says ‘Gotta Stop Letting G**ks In Miami’

TAMPA, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 07: Carlton Davis #24 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers reacts as confetti falls after defeating the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV at Raymond James Stadium on February 07, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. The Buccaneers defeated the Chiefs 31-9. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive back Carlton Davis might be in hot water with the league after a tweet Sunday night.

According to Outkick, Davis tweeted and deleted, “Gotta stop letting g**ks in Miami.” (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

How did Davis respond to his insanely stupid tweet against Asian Americans? He told reporters to “look for another story to blow up,” but said he’ll “retire that word from my vocabulary giving the hard times our Asian family are enduring.”

He also claimed that the term “g**k” where he comes from means lame, which I just flat out don’t believe. Never in my life have I heard a racial slur against Asians to mean lame.

Do I think Davis should be canceled forever over this tweet? No. People say and do stupid stuff all the time on social media, and it doesn’t mean their lives and careers should be ruined. People don’t grow and learn as humans when you cast them aside and crush them.

Having said that, his apology is so bad that you almost have to wonder if it’s a joke. It means lame where he comes from?

A quick Google search tells me that Carlton played his high school ball in the Miami area. Something tells me that if you ran around saying the word “g**k” in the Miami area, nobody would think you’re calling someone lame.

Remember, Meyers Leonard very stupidly called someone a “k*ke b*tch” while playing video games and his NBA career might be over.

Carlton tweeted a racial slur to the world, and it’s barely made a ripple in the media water.

Something tells me there’s a fine coming his way and a long talk with NFL and Tampa Bay leadership. People need to be much smarter on social media. There’s simply no excuse.