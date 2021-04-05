Buccaneers Player Carlton Davis Tweets Racial Slur, Says ‘Gotta Stop Letting G**ks In Miami’

Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive back Carlton Davis might be in hot water with the league after a tweet Sunday night.

According to Outkick, Davis tweeted and deleted, “Gotta stop letting g**ks in Miami.” (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Yikes. Carlton Davis had a lot of potential after the slant boy Twitter beef. Then he went and tweeted this shit pic.twitter.com/jtsGgtES7l — Carlton (@SlopingGiraffe) April 4, 2021

How did Davis respond to his insanely stupid tweet against Asian Americans? He told reporters to “look for another story to blow up,” but said he’ll “retire that word from my vocabulary giving the hard times our Asian family are enduring.”

I would never offend any group of people .You reporters can look for another story to blow up . The term was directed towards a producer claiming he “ran Miami “With that being said I’ll retire that word from my vocabulary giving the hard times our Asian family are enduring ❤️. pic.twitter.com/bJEOjmZuRr — C-Murda ™ (@Carlton_Lowkey) April 5, 2021

He also claimed that the term “g**k” where he comes from means lame, which I just flat out don’t believe. Never in my life have I heard a racial slur against Asians to mean lame.

I used a term that from where I come from has always meant “lame”but I did not realize it has a much darker, negative connotation. I have learned a valuable lesson and want to apologize to anyone that was offended by seeing that word because we need to focus on helping each other — C-Murda ™ (@Carlton_Lowkey) April 5, 2021

During these tough times — C-Murda ™ (@Carlton_Lowkey) April 5, 2021

Do I think Davis should be canceled forever over this tweet? No. People say and do stupid stuff all the time on social media, and it doesn’t mean their lives and careers should be ruined. People don’t grow and learn as humans when you cast them aside and crush them.

Having said that, his apology is so bad that you almost have to wonder if it’s a joke. It means lame where he comes from?

A quick Google search tells me that Carlton played his high school ball in the Miami area. Something tells me that if you ran around saying the word “g**k” in the Miami area, nobody would think you’re calling someone lame.

This is from @AAJAsports (the Asian American Journalists Association Sports Task Force) regarding Carlton Davis’ comments. For those still unclear on the word used or its origins, this is helpful https://t.co/9KRnh2zu4C pic.twitter.com/ICzwiWDENz — JennaLaineESPN (@JennaLaineESPN) April 5, 2021

Remember, Meyers Leonard very stupidly called someone a “k*ke b*tch” while playing video games and his NBA career might be over.

Carlton tweeted a racial slur to the world, and it’s barely made a ripple in the media water.

Meyers Leonard says racial slurs while playing CoD pic.twitter.com/WHwUnbV0pR — Main Team (@MainTeamSports) March 9, 2021

Something tells me there’s a fine coming his way and a long talk with NFL and Tampa Bay leadership. People need to be much smarter on social media. There’s simply no excuse.