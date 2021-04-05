Cher Says She’s ‘Truly Sorry’ If She ‘Upset Anyone’ In The Black Community Over ‘Not Appropriate’ George Floyd Tweet

Cher said she’s “truly sorry” if she “upset anyone” in the black community over her “not appropriate” tweet claiming she could have saved George Floyd.

"I just got off phone with friend Karen," the 74-year-old singer tweeted to her millions of followers, according to a CNN piece published Monday.

I Just got off phone With Friend Karen.Told her what Happened,& Realized,You Can Piss Ppl Off,& Hurt Them By Not Knowing Everything That’s”NOT Appropriate”To Say.I know Ppl Apologize When They’re In a Jam,BUT TO GOD IM TRULY SORRY If I Upset AnyOne In Blk Community.I Know My /p>— Cher (@cher) April 3, 2021

“Told her what happened, [and] realized, you can piss [people] off, [and] hurt them by not knowing everything that’s ‘not appropriate’ to say,” she added.

"I know [people] apologize when they're in a jam, but [hand] to God, I'm truly sorry if I upset anyone in [black] community," Cher continued. "Know my [heart]."

Cher had tweeted that she “could’ve helped” George Floyd and prevented his death if she was there when he was arrested by Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin in May of 2020.

“Was talking with mom [and] she said ‘I watched trial of policeman who killed George Floyd, [and] cried,'” the actress shared in a since-deleted tweet, the outlet reported. “I said ‘mom, I know this is gonna sound crazy, but.. I kept thinking …..maybe if I’d been there,…I could’ve helped.”

Critics called her out for having a “white savior” complex and for thinking that she had “some kind of magical power.”

“Wrestled With This [tweet], because I thought some [people] wouldn’t understand, or believe an entertainer could have honest emotions about a human being, suffering [and] dying, even if it’s only shown on TV,” Cher initially wrote back.

Wrestled With This Twt, Because I Thought some ppl wouldn’t understand, Or Believe an Entertainer Could have Honest emotions about a human Being,suffering & Dying,even if It’s Only Shown On tv. You Don’t Know What I’ve Done,Who I Am,Or What I Believe.I CAN,I HAVE,& I WILL..HELP — Cher (@cher) April 3, 2021

“You don’t know what I’ve done, who I am, or what I believe,” she added. “I can, I have, [and] I will..help” she added, before tweeting out her apology.

Chauvin is currently on trial for second-degree murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter in connection with Floyd’s death. He has pleaded not guilty to the charges.