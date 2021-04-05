‘Dennis The Menace’ Actress Gloria Henry Dead At 98

Actress Gloria Henry died Saturday, according to her daughter.

Henry’s daughter Erin Ellwood confirmed the news in a post shared Sunday on Instagram. Henry passed away one day after her birthday, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Dennis the Menace Actress Gloria Henry Dies One Day After Her 98th Birthday: ‘She’s Flying Now’​ https://t.co/nUNt79qI01 — People (@people) April 5, 2021

“She’s flying now, free of her body,” Erin said. “She left on a countdown 4 3 2 1 @ 3:40pm. She was such an incredible woman in so many ways. This last year with her has been beautiful and heartbreaking. Thank you all for following me and supporting me on this journey – this beautiful land mine. Goodbye Momma, I love your guts forever.”

Henry’s son Adam Ellwood also confirmed her death. (RELATED: ‘Oz’ Actor Craig Grant Dies At 53)

“It is with great sadness to let of all my dear and amazing mother’s fans know that she passed peacefully… in her home in Los Angeles,” Adam wrote on Facebook, according to Extra.

Henry died surrounded by Adam, Erin, son Jeff Ellwood, as well as her hospice-care nurse, the outlet reported.

Henry started her career with movie roles alongside Gene Autry, Lucille Ball and George Raft, The Hollywood Reporter reported. She went on to star as Alice Mitchell in the CBS comedy series, “Dennis The Menace.”