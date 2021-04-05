Fans Pack Texas Rangers’ Stadium To Full Capacity For Home Opener

Baseball fans on Monday turned out in huge numbers and packed Texas Rangers’ stadium to full capacity for the team’s home opener.

In video posted to Twitter, we see a wide shot of Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas, ahead of the game between the Rangers and the Toronto team. (RELATED: Eagles To Welcome Fans Back To Stadium In Limited Capacity During Pandemic)

The camera first pans to the left showing people appearing to sit next to each other with no social distancing or wearing any masks and ready for the game before it pans to the right and shows fans on other side doing the same.

Texas Rangers have a full stadium for today’s game vs the Toronto Blue Jays Remember what full stadiums were like?

The sound of the crowd and view is truly something we haven’t seen since before the pandemic.

It comes after the team announced plans to allow 100% capacity for the home opener in its stadium for the 2021 season since the coronavirus shut everything down. (RELATED: MLB Caves To Pressure, Moves All Star Game Out Of Atlanta)

Texas Rangers allowing 100% capacity at stadium for opening day https://t.co/mirocoocRf — CBS News (@CBSNews) March 11, 2021

“The Rangers are encouraged that the Governor’s Office has given clearance for us to fully open Globe Life Field at the start of the 2021 Major League Baseball season,” President of Business Operations and Chief Operating Officer Neil Leibman shared in a press release, CBS Sports reported.

No fans were allowed to attend any of the regular season games during 2020 amid the pandemic.