Massive Dude Gets Absolutely Destroyed In A Fight In Wild Viral Video

One big guy learned the hard way that size isn’t everything in a fight.

In a video tweeted by Kandy Kruz, a massive dude was at a Walmart when he decided it was apparently a good time to get into a fight. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

Well, it didn’t work out well for him because he got absolutely jacked up by a guy substantially smaller. Watch the unreal carnage unfold below. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

The bigger you are… the harder you fall. pic.twitter.com/gZrLL5BbBy — Kandy Kruz (@EatMahKandy) April 4, 2021

One of the craziest parts about this situation is that the guy who got lit up like a Christmas tree was misidentified as former NFL player Bruce Campbell. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)

To be 100% clear, the guy getting wailed on is not Bruce Campbell. (SLIDESHOW: This Blonde Bombshell Might Be The Hottest Model On The Internet)

Crazy how fast this blew up. Again, that’s not Bruce Campbell! Sucks for the real Bruce if he ever logs on social media. https://t.co/kYhgniLcvF — Ted Nguyen (@FB_FilmAnalysis) April 5, 2021

That wasn’t so much a fight as it was just a straight up butt kicking. That smaller dude was in complete control from start to finish. (SLIDESHOW: 60 Times Abigail Ratchford Wore Almost Nothing)

From the moment he squared up, he knew he was going to win. You have to have a ton of confidence to hand out a whooping like that.

While I’m not a fan of fights, I’d be lying if I said this one-sided destruction wasn’t impressive. Next time, be careful who you talk trash to!