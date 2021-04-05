Editorial

Massive Dude Gets Absolutely Destroyed In A Fight In Wild Viral Video

Fight Video (Credit: Screenshot/Twitter Video https://twitter.com/EatMahKandy/status/1378782121859420162)

Fight Video (Credit: Screenshot/Twitter Video https://twitter.com/EatMahKandy/status/1378782121859420162)

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
Font Size:

One big guy learned the hard way that size isn’t everything in a fight.

In a video tweeted by Kandy Kruz, a massive dude was at a Walmart when he decided it was apparently a good time to get into a fight. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

Well, it didn’t work out well for him because he got absolutely jacked up by a guy substantially smaller. Watch the unreal carnage unfold below. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

One of the craziest parts about this situation is that the guy who got lit up like a Christmas tree was misidentified as former NFL player Bruce Campbell. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)

To be 100% clear, the guy getting wailed on is not Bruce Campbell. (SLIDESHOW: This Blonde Bombshell Might Be The Hottest Model On The Internet)

That wasn’t so much a fight as it was just a straight up butt kicking. That smaller dude was in complete control from start to finish. (SLIDESHOW: 60 Times Abigail Ratchford Wore Almost Nothing)

From the moment he squared up, he knew he was going to win. You have to have a ton of confidence to hand out a whooping like that.

While I’m not a fan of fights, I’d be lying if I said this one-sided destruction wasn’t impressive. Next time, be careful who you talk trash to!