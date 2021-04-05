FIU Announces The Hiring Of Coach Horny

Coach Casey Horny is the newest addition to the FIU football staff.

The Panthers announced Horny’s hiring Monday afternoon, and as I’m sure you can all imagine, the internet had a field day. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Please welcome Coach Horny to FIU as our new special teams coordinator! #PawsUp ???? I #PantherPride pic.twitter.com/Biuv5fwgCY — FIU Football (@FIUFootball) April 5, 2021

Below is just a small sample of the reaction to FIU’s announcement.

Having the last name Horny will either mold you into having an incredible sense of humor or turn you into the most hypersensitive asshole ever. Does anyone know which one Coach Horny is https://t.co/cpUSPy9zc4 — America is musty 2021 (@DragonflyJonez) April 5, 2021

FIU had to know this was going to blow up as soon as the announcement was made. College football fans are passionate and wild people, and it didn’t take long at all for “Coach Horny” to be one of the top trending moments on Twitter.

The players when they find out they have to call him “Coach Horny” for the rest of the season pic.twitter.com/V5OjoRAVrR — Jr ???? (@Jaysxos) April 5, 2021

In case you’re wondering, I 100% endorse Coach Horny becoming the face of the FIU program. Why wouldn’t I?

Right now, he’s just running the special teams, but I think we can do better. Let’s just straight up make Coach Horny the head coach and AD.

Coach Horny is restoring political harmony pic.twitter.com/lt3IP5r4tp — chrissy teigen (@JimboExotic) April 5, 2021

I hope you all are excited because we just became a pro-Coach Horny publication. Make that man a star!