Editorial

FIU Announces The Hiring Of Coach Horny

MIAMI, FLORIDA - NOVEMBER 23: The FIU Golden Panthers wait to get introduced before the game against Miami Hurricanes at Marlins Park on November 23, 2019 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Mark Brown/Getty Images)

(Photo by Mark Brown/Getty Images)

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
Coach Casey Horny is the newest addition to the FIU football staff.

The Panthers announced Horny’s hiring Monday afternoon, and as I’m sure you can all imagine, the internet had a field day. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Below is just a small sample of the reaction to FIU’s announcement.

FIU had to know this was going to blow up as soon as the announcement was made. College football fans are passionate and wild people, and it didn’t take long at all for “Coach Horny” to be one of the top trending moments on Twitter.

In case you’re wondering, I 100% endorse Coach Horny becoming the face of the FIU program. Why wouldn’t I?

Right now, he’s just running the special teams, but I think we can do better. Let’s just straight up make Coach Horny the head coach and AD.

I hope you all are excited because we just became a pro-Coach Horny publication. Make that man a star!